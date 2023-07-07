Playboi Carti fans will be the first to let you know he hasn’t released any new music in a while. His last album Whole Lotta Red dropped back in 2020 and while he’s appeared on a few features since then it’s been mostly quiet. One of the big reasons for that is his focus on the management side of things. Carti has his own label imprint Opium and his two signees Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson have been dropping plenty of music in his absence.

During a recent show, Playboi Carti stopped to thank fans for their support of Opium. In the viral clip, he shouts out Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson by name and thanks the audience for continuing to support the rappers he signs to his label. He starts his speech off by thanking fans for coming to his shows and “waiting on him.” While fans have been waiting for a while Carti’s label artists carrying on his “rage” style must be somewhat of a consolation.

Playboi Carti Thanks His Fans

The primary thing Playboi Carti fans will tell you is that they’re starving for new music. After Lil Uzi teased that collaborations with Carti and Ken Carson could appear on Pink Tape, they were disappointed to find neither showed up in the tracklist. Carti was a part of one pretty substantial release recently. The Weeknd has been releasing new music every week alongside new episodes of his show The Idol. A few weeks ago he teamed up with Carti and pop legend Madonna for a new track called “Popular.” While the track was pretty well-received fans couldn’t help but notice that Carti is only very briefly on the track.

Despite the lack of new releases Playboi Carti fans are still feverishly devoted. He continues to sell out pretty much every show he plays. A few weeks ago at Summer Smash fans got pretty hyped for his set. They were so hyped that they literally chased him around after his set finished. What do you think of Playboi Carti’s message to fans about his Opium artists? Let us know in the comment section below.

