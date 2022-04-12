opium label
- MusicPlayboi Carti Ices Out The Weeknd And His Team With XO Opium ChainsCarti has good taste in chains.By Alexander Cole
- SongsPlayboi Carti Brings Travis Scott Into The Opium-verse With "BACKR00MS"Carti has gone 4/4.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shows Up To Ken Carson's Album Listening PartyPlayboi Carti popped up to support his Opium artist.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPlayboi Carti Updates Website Hinting At New MusicIs this finally a sign that new Carti music is on the way?By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPlayboi Carti Back In The Studio With F1lthyPlayboi Carti is once again teasing fans about new music.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPlayboi Carti Thanks Fans For Supporting Opium ArtistsPlayboi Carti thanked fans for their continued support of his Opium artists,By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPlayboi Carti Posts NBA YoungBoy Wearing Opium Chain On IG StoryFans are already clamoring for a collab album online, and spreading rumors of it to no end.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHomixide Gang Accused Of Grooming Underage GirlsWhile no official accusations or legal action has been taken, many fans shared their experiences and testimonies on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHomixide Gang Stuns In Its Opium Debut, “Homixide Lifestyle”Opium’s Homixide Gang has unleashed “Homixide Lifestyle,” complete with guest features from Biggaveli, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and 5unna.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicPlayboi Carti Details New Album, "Music," & Discusses His Label, OpiumPlayboi Carti says that his next album will be titled, "Music."By Cole Blake