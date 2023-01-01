It’s been 3 years since Playboi Carti dropped his last album Whole Lotta Red. Fans are well aware of just how long it’s been though. It isn’t just a lack of a new album though, Carti has been incredibly silent in the meantime only popping up on a few features. He’s also repeatedly teased at the potential for upcoming new music but none has materialized. Now he’s once again signaling to fans that they may eventually be in for some new material. In a recent video posted on his story, Carti can be seen in the studio with F1lthy, who worked extensively on Whole Lotta Red. In the meantime, F1lthy has kept busy making tracks with artists like Lil Yachty and Drake. But he could possibly be reuniting with Carti for more tracks in the future.

Earlier this week Playboi Carti officially announced the “Antagonist Tour.” The tour is set to run from September until early December and Carti isn’t embarking on it alone. Coming along with him are various members of his Opium label family. Homixide Gang, Ken Darson, and Destroy Lonely are all included on the tour making it a full Opium affair. Many fans have suspected that headlining a new tour could mean new music from Carti. In fact, a few days ago a reported schedule chronicling when new material will drop was leaked though it hasn’t been validated.

Playboi Carti In The Studio

Playboi Carti recently got into even more trouble with his fans. After performing at Summer Smash, many people were trying to interact with Carti on the way out. One of those was beloved interviewer Nardwuar who wanted to get a few quick questions in with the rapper. Video made the rounds online of Carti completely ignoring him and having his security push him away.

Nardwuar himself seemed to handle things pretty charmingly. When he himself was being interviewed a few weeks later, he listed Playboi Carti as one of his dream interview subjects. What do you think of Playboi Carti once again teasing fans about potentially releasing new music? Let us know in the comment section below.

