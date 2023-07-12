Playboi Carti is an artist who has a very dedicated fanbase. Overall, they are constantly trying to figure out when he will release an album. Although Carti has promised a follow-up to Whole Lotta Red, he still hasn’t delivered. This has led to numerous theories about when the album is actually going to arrive. Unfortunately, no one has truly figured out when the album will come out. That said, we have gotten some Carti news in the form of a tour with his Opium artists Homixide Gang, Ken Carson, and Destroy Lonely.

This new tour is called the “Antagonist Tour” and it will take Carti throughout the United States and Europe. The tour kicks off in September and will go all the way through November. The European leg starts in November, and one of the last cities will be Berlin, where Carti and company will perform at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. According to a new press release from the aforementioned venue, Carti has new music dropping very soon. In the tweet below, the venue claims Carti’s album is called MUSIC and it will release before he heads to Europe.

Playboi Carti To Drop Soon?

Playboi Carti’s new album ‘MUSIC’ will be out before the EU leg of the ‘Antagonist Tour’ kicks off, according to one of the tour venues 👀 pic.twitter.com/gJc4KflIFv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 12, 2023

Overall, this is a very interesting claim, and Playboi Carti fans are already getting excited. However, once again, Carti himself has not confirmed this. If the information is correct, then this is going to be huge. Name aside, this album could become one of the best of the year. WLR turned out to be a cult classic, and with Carti continuing his punk and metal sound at shows, MUSIC promises to be a treat. Now, he just needs to release it, and in a timely matter at that.

For now, though, fans will simply have to wait for new information. Patience is a virtue when you are a Playboi Carti fan. Sure, it might not feel great, but Carti is usually well worth the wait. Let us know your hope for this album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

