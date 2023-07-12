Playboi Carti Announces “Antagonist Tour” For 2023
Playboi Carti will be performing across North America and Europe, this fall, on his Antagonist Tour. Carti announced the shows on his Instagram Story, Wednesday. It will be his first headlining tour since 2021.
The run of shows will kick off in Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena on September 6 before traveling to a run of cities in North America including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. On November 19, Carti will travel abroad to perform in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena. He’s also got shows lined up in Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Paris, and others. Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will be supporting on select dates.
The tour announcement comes as fans anticipate a new album in the works from Carti. The elusive singer previewed new music during a performance at London’s Wireless Festival, earlier this month. His last studio album, Whole Lotta Red, released in 2020. Check out Carti’s concert schedule for the Antagonist Tour below.
The “Antagonist Tour” Schedule
09-06 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
09-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
09-09 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
09-12 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
09-13 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09-15 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
09-16 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09-17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
09-20 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
09-23 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
09-26 Austin, TX – Moody Center
09-27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09-28 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
09-30 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
10-01 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
10-02 Chicago, IL – United Center
10-04 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
10-05 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
10-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden
10-09 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
10-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10-13 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
10-14 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10-15 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10-17 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
10-18 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10-20 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11-19 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
11-21 Manchester, England – AO Arena
11-22 London, England – The O2
11-24 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
11-27 Milan, Ital – Mediolanum Forum
11-29 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
11-30 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
12-02 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
12-04 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
