Playboi Carti will be performing across North America and Europe, this fall, on his Antagonist Tour. Carti announced the shows on his Instagram Story, Wednesday. It will be his first headlining tour since 2021.

The run of shows will kick off in Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena on September 6 before traveling to a run of cities in North America including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. On November 19, Carti will travel abroad to perform in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena. He’s also got shows lined up in Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Paris, and others. Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will be supporting on select dates.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs on day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

The tour announcement comes as fans anticipate a new album in the works from Carti. The elusive singer previewed new music during a performance at London’s Wireless Festival, earlier this month. His last studio album, Whole Lotta Red, released in 2020. Check out Carti’s concert schedule for the Antagonist Tour below.

The “Antagonist Tour” Schedule

09-06 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

09-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

09-09 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

09-12 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

09-13 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09-15 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

09-16 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09-17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

09-20 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

09-23 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

09-26 Austin, TX – Moody Center

09-27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-28 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

09-30 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

10-01 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

10-02 Chicago, IL – United Center

10-04 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10-05 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

10-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden

10-09 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10-13 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10-14 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10-15 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10-17 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

10-18 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10-20 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11-19 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

11-21 Manchester, England – AO Arena

11-22 London, England – The O2

11-24 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

11-27 Milan, Ital – Mediolanum Forum

11-29 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

11-30 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

12-02 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

12-04 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

