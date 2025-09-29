Doja Cat Unveils "Tour Ma Vie" 2026 World Tour Dates

Doja Cat already announced some world tour dates for Australia, New Zealand, and Asia later in 2025, but she just expanded that trek after the release of her new album Vie. Via an email press release, she announced her 2026 "Tour Ma Vie" world tour dates in Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America, much to fans' excitement.
The "Jealous Type" star will begin her string of shows next year in São Paulo, Brazil on February 5 and will conclude it in New York City's Madison Square Garden on December 1. There are about three months between both the Latin American run and the European/UK run and the European/UK run and the North American run.
Furthermore, this is Doja's biggest-ever tour and her first embarking on headlining trips to regions of Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Latin America. Tickets for Latin America/Europe/UK shows will be available via artist presale on October 1. LatAm markets vary for general sale dates, whereas Europe and the UK will go general on October 3. North America tickets will drop via presale on October 7 before the general sale on October 10. For more details, check out the website.
Doja Cat Tour
New Tour Dates
Thu Feb 05 — São Paulo, Brazil — Suhai Music Hall
Sun Feb 08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Movistar Arena
Tue Feb 10 — Santiago, Chile — Movistar Arena
Fri Feb 13 — Lima, Peru — Arena 1
Sun Feb 15 — Bogota, Colombia — Movistar Arena
Wed Feb 18 — Mexico City, Mexico — Palacio de los Deportes
Tue May 19 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
Thu May 21 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
Sat May 23 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Tue May 26 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena
Fri May 29 — London, UK — The O2 Arena
Tue Jun 02 — Lisbon, Portugal — MEO Arena
Wed Jun 03 — Sun Jun 07 — Barcelona, Spain — Primavera Sound (festival date)
Sat Jun 06 — Lyon, FR — LDLC Arena
Tue Jun 09 — Paris, France — Accor Arena
Fri Jun 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
Mon Jun 15 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena
Wed Jun 17 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena
Fri Jun 19 — Krakow, Poland — Tauron Arena
Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden