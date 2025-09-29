Doja Cat Unveils "Tour Ma Vie" 2026 World Tour Dates

Doja Cat's taking her new album "Vie" to Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America after 2025's Australia and Asia shows.

Furthermore, this is Doja's biggest-ever tour and her first embarking on headlining trips to regions of Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Latin America. Tickets for Latin America/Europe/UK shows will be available via artist presale on October 1. LatAm markets vary for general sale dates, whereas Europe and the UK will go general on October 3. North America tickets will drop via presale on October 7 before the general sale on October 10. For more details, check out the website.

The "Jealous Type" star will begin her string of shows next year in São Paulo, Brazil on February 5 and will conclude it in New York City's Madison Square Garden on December 1. There are about three months between both the Latin American run and the European/UK run and the European/UK run and the North American run.

Doja Cat already announced some world tour dates for Australia, New Zealand, and Asia later in 2025, but she just expanded that trek after the release of her new album Vie. Via an email press release, she announced her 2026 "Tour Ma Vie" world tour dates in Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America, much to fans' excitement.

