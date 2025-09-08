Doja Cat brought the house down last night during her time onstage at the 2025 MTV VMAs. She's already viewed as one of the best hip-hop/hip-hop adjacent performers. But her showing on Sunday perhaps solidified her place as a true presence.

She was joined by saxophonist legend Kenny G to kick things off and it was the perfect segue into her 80s pop jam, "Jealous Type." As you'll see in the preview of the performance courtesy of The Shade Room, Doja Cat's choreography was the star of the show.

To those who follow the California artist closely, you probably know that she's a longtime dancer. In fact, there was an old video of her in a dance battle that went viral a couple of years ago. She's spoken in the past about how crucial this skill is for her and how much she loves it.

"I feel like it taught me to be emotive and control my body in a special way," she told Billboard at the time. Her moves were a wonderful tribute to the 80s as well, busting robotic-like movements with ease.

But it wasn't just that aspect that was showstopping.

When Is Doja Cat Dropping Vie?

Doja Cat was also in full control vocally, flexing her rapping and singing chops while constantly in motion. She even performed the outro "Jealous Type" where she belts out some her shimmering, throwback-esque, power ballad vocals.

On top of this standout moment, the multi-talent went home a winner. She was awarded with the Best K-pop song for her contributions to LISA's "Born Again" which also features RAYE. Moreover, Doja was nominated for Song of the Summer with "Jealous Type."

Speaking of the latter, it's the lead single for her upcoming album Vie. French for "life," the record will arrive on September 26. The pop-leaning LP will feature 15 songs, although there's no word on features yet.