Doja Cat’s Old Dance Battle Footage Leaves Fans Impressed

Recently, an old video of Doja Cat getting down in a dance battle started to make its rounds online. It's no secret that the "Agora Hills" performer has moves, however, fans are impressed with just how well she performed at such a young age. Though it's unclear exactly how old she is in the clip, social media users speculate that she was a teenager.

According to Doja, she first took dance lessons at the age of five. She started out with the Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam before branching out to try different styles. “I feel like it taught me to be emotive and control my body in a special way,” she told Billboard of her training.

Doja Cat Shows Off Her Moves

In the clip, Doja's seen dancing alongside the West Coast Pop Lockers under the nickname "Lady Get Down." Nowadays, fans frequently peep the songstress' impressive moves onstage. Luckily for them, she's gearing up to embark on her Scarlet tour in just over a week. The tour will see Doja make over 20 stops around the U.S. and Canada, with notable performances in LA, Miami, Brooklyn, and more. She'll also be joined by Ice Spice and Doechii, who are featured as supporting acts.

Doja's upcoming tour isn't the only thing the "Attention" performer has to be excited about, however. She's still hot off the success of her latest project Scarlet, which she released in full last month. Her viral track "Paint The Town Red," which was unveiled in August, continues to sit at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, just under Drake. The 27-year-old hitmaker also keeps her fans up to date on social media, letting her freak flag fly despite criticism. What do you think of Doja Cat's old dance battle footage? Are you impressed with her moves? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Doja Cat.

