Doja Cat Gets Crass With Her Latest Photo Dump

Doja Cat has had a very interesting year from both a personal and professional perspective. Overall, she is currently in a relationship that a lof of her fans are, quite frankly, skeptical of. Furthermore, she decided that when it came to her music, she wanted to be more creative. She wasn't happy with just making pop music. In fact, she hated her previous eras so much that she showed resentment towards her fans for even liking that stuff, in the first place. This led to a lot of alienation, although fans eventually stuck around.

Subsequently, on September 22nd, Doja Cat dropped her new album Scarlet. Overall, the album was a huge success. Fans enjoyed the new sound quite a bit. Furthermore, it still had some pop elements that were recognizable. For instance, the song "Paint The Town Red" ended up becoming the number-one song on the Billboard charts. Since dropping the album, Doja has remained active on social media, and she has no problem with getting a little bit crass when the moment presents itself.

Doja Cat Continues To Be Provocative

That was certainly the case last night as Doja Cat took to Instagram with a photo dump of herself in the mirror. As you can see, she is wearing a white t-shirt, and in a couple of photos, she is pushing her breasts up and together. Moreover, the caption of her post is simply, "Jugs." Needless to say, you can tell exactly what the goal of her post was. It was cheeky, and her fans definitely appreciated it as they all said that she looked good.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what Doja Cat does as part of a new era of music. Let us know what you think of her last project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

