Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Tops Hot 100 For A Third Week

Last month, Doja Cat's single "Paint The Town Red" ended a long-running streak on the Hot 100. It had been more than a year since a rap song was sitting atop the charts dating back to Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl." Minaj's single debuted at the #1 spot before falling back in week two. It took more than 12 months and deep into 2023 for another rap song to occupy the spot. Technically one other rapper has been at the top spot on the charts since then, when Latto appeared there for a verse she gave on the Jung Kook song "Seven."

Now Doja Cat was fighting for a third week at the top of the charts and once again faced Jung Kook as a challenger. The K-pop superstar dropped a new song with Jack Harlow called "3D" that was expected to make a high debut. The song ended up tapping in at number 5 in its first week on the charts and "Paint The Town Red" held firm at the top spot. The top 3 spots on the chart round out with SZA's "Snooze" and Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" making it the first time in over 7 months that the top three spots were all occupied by women. Check out the full top 10 below.

Doja Cat Scores A Third Non-Consecutive Week At #1

Doja's run at the top spot hasn't come in consecutive weeks. In between her three-week run Drake and SZA debuted their new single "Slime You Out," at the top spot on the charts. Following the release of Drake's new album For All The Dogs his collaboration with J. Cole "First Person Shooter" is expected to debut at the top spot next week.

Drake is expected to debut all 23 of the songs on his new album on the Hot 100 next week. That drop could spell the end of some notable Hot 100 runs. In particular, Taylor Swift and Ice Spice's collaboration "Karma" has the potential to leave the charts. What do you think of Doja Cat scoring another week at the top spot on the Hot 100? Let us know in the comment section below.

