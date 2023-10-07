Doja Cat Wears Shirt Featuring Alleged Neo-Nazi

Doja Cat has shocked the internet once again as she posted a selfie featuring a picture of far-right and alleged neo-nazi internet personality Sam Hyde. Hyde is best known for his far-right politics and as a common far-right meme. Hyde's picture, the very picture that appears on Doja's t-shirt, is often used by far-right trolls to falsely attribute mass shootings in the United States to Hyde. In 2017, Hyde donated $5000 to the legal fund of Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-nazi news outlet, The Daily Stormer. He was also sued for harassing a Jewish woman in which he said that $5000 was "nothing" to him.

Doja has an infamous history of flirting with the far-right and its politics. She has openly expressed her past using sites like Reddit and 4Chan. Doja has since deleted the post, replacing it with the same selfie but with the image of Hyde cropped out. However, she has not released any sort of apology or statement regarding the original image. Fans online expressed their disappointment over the post.

Doja Cat Continues To Dominate Hot 100

Despite her questionable fashion choices, Doja's popularity shows no sign of running out of steam. "Paint the Town Red" went to #1 for the second time in its eight weeks on the chart. Meanwhile, Scarlet debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 this week. Doja is yet to have a #1 album in her career. Planet Her, her last album before Scarlet, peaked at #2. The #1 spot on the album chart is currently held by Rod Wave's Nostalgia, which has topped the charts the past two weeks. Nostalgia usurped Olivia Rodrigo's Guts at #1, which had debuted at #1 the week before Wave's album.

Earlier this year, Doja also broke a Spotify record. Just after the release of "Balut", it was reported that Doja had become the most-streamed female rapper on the music streaming platform. Her 65.7 million monthly listeners put her above Nicki Minaj, who had previously held the record. It remains to be seen if Doja can hold onto the record when Nicki releases Pink Friday 2 next month.

