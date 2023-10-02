Doja Cat Uses TikTok To Threaten To Turn Evil Again

Doja Cat's social media pages are always a roller coaster. Earlier today she shared a post from Instagram with with no caption. The first picture was just a simple selfie that doesn't particularly say much of anything on its own. But attached to it is a that clearly speaks a lot to Doja's mentality right now. Her answer to a lot of the hate she's been receiving appears to be that she could turn back into her evil self at any time. The TikTok features someone telling a story about how they're trying to improve themselves, but could snap at any moment if they keep getting pushed.

Doja's fans seem to be taking that sentiment seriously. "If Anyone was about to comment something rude ab doja just don't say anything at all , it ain't worth it y'all , leave her alone," one of the top comments reads. On top of people defending Doja, the comments are also full of fans expressing fondness for her new music. "The only thing she sold was a record your honor," another one of the top comments reads. Though the announcement of the Billboard 200 has been delayed this week, Doja has a chance to place her new album inside the top 5. She also just debuted her new single "Agora Hills" in the top 20 during the same week "Paint The Town Red" returned to the number one spot on the charts. Check out Doja's Instagram post below.

Doja Cat Says She's "This Close"

Doja Cat's new album didn't hold much of anything back. In the lyrics of particular tracks she takes aim at the Kardashian family by name. In the same song she also addresses her controversial relationship with J. Cyrus. That controversy hasn't stopped the sales of her album, if anything it's helped increase them.

After an initial projection for her album to debut inside the top 10 it was bumped up to a projected top 5. It would be her second straight top 5 debut and third straight top 10 debut. What do you think of Doja Cat's new Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

