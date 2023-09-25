Doja Cat Shares A Photo Dump To Instagram Following Her New Album

Doja Cat has been busy recently but she took to Instagram to remind fans that she's just a person underneath it all. In a new series of Instagram pics, she shared she can be seen enjoying some ribs, swimming, playing cards with friends, and more. "i’m literally just amala and i like to chill," she captioned the post. Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments poured out plenty of love for her. Check out the full post below.

"She’s literally just amala god forbid she chills," the top comment on the post reads. Others throughout the comment section agree. "Doja I love u," and "i see chillage n chillage only" other commenters agree. It's not the only thing she's shared to social media today. She also gave fans a close-up look at a promotional stunt she did over the weekend. In that photo dump, she shared process pics of a painting she made in front of her fans after the release of her new album Scarlet.

Doja Cat Is Just Vibing In New Photo Dump

Despite plenty of recent controversy for her embrace of demonic and satanic aesthetics, the sales for Scarlet seem like they're holding up. After an initial projection predicted a top 10 debut for the album an updated projection released earlier today has even higher ambitions for the album projecting it for a top 5 debut. It would mark her third straight album to debut in the top 10 and second in a row to reach the top 5.

Doja Cat also released a new music video for the newest single from Scarlet. The track is called "Agora Hills" and it connected with fans immediately. It seems like Doja knew it would because she already had a music video ready to go for the track. The video has already racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube. What do you think of Doja Cat's newest chilling photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

