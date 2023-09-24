Doja Cat’s Flows And Bars Are On Point With “97” From “Scarlet”

Doja Cat has been prepping fans to get ready for her renaissance for quite some time now. She is ditching the radio-friendly sound (for the most part) and embracing a more "masculine direction," according to Genius. She spoke with Variety about where she wanted to take this LP. "I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny... I wasn’t trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing y'all say that i can’t so I will." Well, how did she deliver on that promise? We would say that mostly meets those expectations.

When Doja does, she really impresses and there are plenty of examples. The lead single "Attention" is one that boasts nice flows and bars about being unapologetic for her new style and musical approach. "F*** The Girls (FTG)" is another cut that displays these same qualities. But debatably the highest lyrical point on the record is "97."

Listen To "97" Off Of Scarlet From Doja Cat

Genius breaks down the lyrics below and there are many meanings for them. Horses is referencing the horsepower in cars and the fact that Doja is speeding suggets her car has lots of power. Medicating the horses is another way of saying she is modifying the vehicle to be even faster. However, it also means she could be intoxicated behind the wheel as horses refers to heroin. The PETA reference dates all the way back to one of her first hits, "MOOO!," and the response she got from the organization. The animal-fur coats also plays along with it, on top of the red paint that Doja sported for the promotion of the record and her track "Paint The Town Red." PETA activists are known to throw red paint on people wearing animal print too.

What are your initial thoughts on "97" from Scarlet by Doja Cat? Is this her best lyrical performance on the album? Is this the most underrated cut here? We want to hear what you have to say about this. So, be sure to leave all of your opinions in the comments section. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Speedin' through the city, we medicated the horses

You could hit up PETA, the paint on me make me gorgeous

I'ma take the geese-and-chinchilla coat on a walk and

Don't forget the cheetah print, speed up, come here, record it

