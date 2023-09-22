Eminem’s Former Collaborator Had To Launch A GoFundMe For Medical Issues

In early 2003, Eminem released the third single from his fourth album The Eminem Show. The track was called "Superman" and it became a big hit rising all the way up to number 15 on the Hot 100. It also turned up on the 2003 year-end charts at number 98. The track features collaborations from a singer called Dina Rae. Rae appears as a vocal guest on a number of the rapper's tracks but unfortunately, she appears to have fallen on hard times.

Back in March, she made a GoFundMe to try and get the money for some necessary medical care. She ultimately required corrective surgery for her neck and spine. She had the expensive procedure done at UCLA Hospital and anticipates facing massive bills afterward. “As I’m sure you know, this is an expensive surgery and during this procedure and after I will be entirely responsible for all associated costs, and unable to work as I recover," the homepage of the GoFundMe reads. Check out a post about it below.

Read More: Eminem & Ex-Wife Kim Will Reunite At Daughter Hailie’s Wedding

Eminem Singer Dina Rae Launches GoFundMe

Rae elaborated more on her request for help. “I am raising money so I can have this procedure, because the fact is, I’ll need some help as I recover and rehabilitate. I’m hoping to cover rent bills and the basic expenses for a few months, I thank you all so much.” The GoFundMe currently sits with just $1600 of its $33k goal raised but Em's fans online have ben spreading it recently.

Eminem has spoken out a few times recently getting fans' attention. He called 50 Cent his "best friend" causing the rapper to reflect on their career development together. That comment emerged from Em joining 50 Cent on stage during a Detroit stop on his massive ongoing "The Final Lap" tour. The interaction caused Em fans online to reminisce on their favorite moments between the two. What do you think of a former Eminem collaborator being forced to start a GoFundMe to afford surgery? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Mark Wahlberg Claims Record Label Wanted Him To Replicate Eminem

[Via]