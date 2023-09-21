Eminem & Ex-Wife Kim Will Reunite At Daughter Hailie’s Wedding

When it comes to famous families in music, it's rare to see them be known purely through the music rather than as all of them being celebrities. Still, that hasn't stopped the Mathers family from being one of the most buzzed-about and well-known. Eminem put a lot of his personal story into his music, which resulted in a couple of lawsuits and long feuds. However, now that a lot of that is in the past, it's been interesting to see how these relationships developed. Now, for his daughter Hailie Jade's wedding, it seems like there will be a public reunion of sorts.

Moreover, according to Page Six, the rapper's ex-wife Kim confirmed to The US Sun that they will both attend the ceremony. In addition, she also gave some insight into what her relationship with Eminem and the rest of her kids is like these days. "Not often, but often enough!" she responded to a question about how much she's able to see them. Even though these seem like pretty small details, they still probably warmed many fans' hearts at the thought of how much things have changed. After all, there was a point when they likely didn't want to even see each other.

MT. CLEMENS, MI - MARCH 26: Kim Mathers appears in Macomb County Circuit Court March 26, 2007 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Mathers' ex-husband, Marshall Mathers, also known as rapper Eminem, filed a motion seeking to prohibit her from making derogatory, disparaging, inflammatory and otherwise negative comments about him in public, claming that her comments could harm the couples' daughter Hailie. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Kim also remarked how Marshall Mathers walked his adoptive daughter Alaina down the aisle at her recent wedding. "He wasn’t going to miss that," she shared, and also pointed out that their daughter Hailie was Alaina's maid of honor. The ceremony was "extravagant" in Kim's words, and we'd guess the one for Eminem's biological daughter will be no different. Some people actually wondered why the Detroit MC wasn't in any public pictures of that event. Regardless, maybe we'll actually see this reunion in some way.

Of course, everyone is in a much better place now compared to how difficult the dynamic was decades ago. Since their split, Kim and Em have spoken a lot about the relationship, apologized to each other, and so on. Fortunately, it seems like everyone is just coming together to celebrate a beautiful moment. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Eminem.

