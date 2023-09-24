Alaina Scott, Eminem’s Daughter, Leads Humble Life Working At Salon In Michigan

Eminem may be one of the richest rappers on the planet, but his family still wants to work hard to make their own bread. Moreover, new pictures released by The U.S. Sun show his adopted daughter Alaina Scott working as an esthetician at a hair salon and spa in Rochester Hills, Michigan. According to a source from the publication, the 30-year-old is having a great time at her job, and always sought to forge her own path following her college degree. It's not something she shows off on social media, but a routine and dedication she should be proud of nonetheless. Alaina lives nearby the salon with her husband, which Marshall Mathers attended and even walked her down the aisle for.

In addition, Alaina Scott's previously spoken about her job on Eminem's biological daughter Hailie Jade's podcast. "I'm about to go back to esthetician school," she remarked in their conversation, released online before these new pictures emerged. "It's only a four-month program. I can learn how to do facials, makeup, waxing, all that kind of stuff. Why not further my education for four months?"

Eminem Performing At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Eminem and his now ex-wife Kim adopted Alaina Scott during their relationship (her biological mother is Kim's late sister Dawn). The couple raised her, and the 30-year-old remains quite close to both despite their separation. In previous songs like "Mockingbird," the rapper's spoken about their bond. "Lainey, uncle's cr*zy ain't he, yeah but he loves you girl and you better know it," the Detroit MC sang, saying she and Hailie are "pretty much sisters." "And Daddy's still here," he continued. "Lainey I'm talking to you too, Daddy's still here. I like the sound of that, yeah, it's got a ring to it, don't it?"

"I have full custody of my niece," Slim Shady told Rolling Stone of Alaina all the way back in 2004. "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at." For more news and the latest updates on Eminem and his family, stick around on HNHH and check out the pictures of Alaina in the Via link below.

