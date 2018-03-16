working
- Pop CultureAlaina Scott, Eminem's Daughter, Leads Humble Life Working At Salon In MichiganDespite her adoptive father's humongous wealth, the 30-year-old has always been about following passions and making her own pile.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's Ex-Bodyguard Opens Up About Working With HimMike Van Wyck, who worked with Drizzy for several years, said he learned a lot about work ethic during his time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Reportedly In Good Spirits & Working On New Project In PrisonHis lawyer says he's working on a new project and reading a lot.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuice WLRD Says He’s Working On New AlbumThe Chicago artists said he’s in a good “head space right now.” By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Teases J. Cole Collab On Upcoming AlbumIs a Ty Dolla $ign & J. Cole collab on the way?By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"The Cosby Show" Actor Geoffrey Owens Speaks Up After Viral Trader Joe's PicsOwens appreciates the love and support. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSchoolboy Q Spotted Back In The Studio; Trying To Get Fans "Hyped" For His AlbumSchoolboy Q is trying to hype up his upcoming album. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicChance The Rapper & Kanye West To Start Working On New Album This MonthChance says Kanye is coming to Chicago this month to work on their project.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich The Kid Say’s He’s “Back In Album Mode”; Previews New SongRich The Kid is already prepping a new album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuelz Santana Pens Letter To Judge Requesting End To House ArrestJuelz Santana makes another plea for his freedom.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicPost Malone Is Already Working On His Next AlbumNo rest for Post Malone.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCardi B Still Working Her "Ass Off" Despite Cancelling PerformancesWhile she may not be performing, Cardi still has a lot up her sleeve.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLupe Fiasco Updates Fans On "Drogas Wave" & "Skulls" ProjectsLupe Fiasco sat down with Billboard to discuss his musical prospects.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Spotted At Rick Rubin's Studio On EasterKanye West & Rick Rubin spotted hanging out Easter evening.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJay Z & Belly Spotted In The Studio TogetherIt looks like Belly & Jay Z might have a new collab on the way.By Kevin Goddard