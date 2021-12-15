Alaina Scott
- Pop CultureAlaina Scott, Eminem's Daughter, Leads Humble Life Working At Salon In MichiganDespite her adoptive father's humongous wealth, the 30-year-old has always been about following passions and making her own pile.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Walked Daughter Down The Aisle At Her WeddingThe Detroit legend did not skip his daughter's wedding, as previously alleged.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHailie Scott & Alaina Mathers Support Dad Eminem During His Super Bowl 2022 Halftime ShowEminem made headlines after taking a knee during his performance of "Lose Yourself."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces EngagementAlaina Scott, Eminem's daughter, is engaged.By Alex Zidel