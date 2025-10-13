Eminem has some serious celebrating to do these days, as yesterday (October 12), his adopted daughter Alaina Scott announced that she's pregnant with her first child. Scott shared the exciting news in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a series of sweet photos of her and her husband, Matt Moeller.

"THE BEST OF YOU + ME," the caption begins. "For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way. There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one [heart emoji]."

The baby will be Em's second grandchild. His daughter Hailie Jade gave birth to his first, Elliot Marshall McClintock, earlier this year.

Eminem Grandchildren

As expected, fans, friends, and family are out in full force leaving words of support for the parents to be. "Sooo happy for you guys 🥹 can’t wait to be this little ones auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin," Hailie Jade commented. "Congrats I’m so excited for you guys! You’re gonna be great parents. Stop making me old lol," Em's brother, Nathan Kane Mathers wrote.

The rapper has yet to publicly address the announcement. After Hailie Jade's pregnancy was announced last year, however, one of his closest industry friends revealed what kind of grandpa he believes he'll be.