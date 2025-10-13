Eminem’s Daughter, Alaina Scott, Announces Pregnancy In Heartfelt Instagram Post

BY Caroline Fisher 293 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Eminem Daughter Alaina Scott Pregnancy Hip Hop News
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Alaina Scott and her husband Matt Moeller are expecting Eminem's second grandchild, and they "can't wait" to meet them.

Eminem has some serious celebrating to do these days, as yesterday (October 12), his adopted daughter Alaina Scott announced that she's pregnant with her first child. Scott shared the exciting news in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a series of sweet photos of her and her husband, Matt Moeller.

"THE BEST OF YOU + ME," the caption begins. "For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way. There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one [heart emoji]."

The baby will be Em's second grandchild. His daughter Hailie Jade gave birth to his first, Elliot Marshall McClintock, earlier this year.

Read More: Fake Eminem Quote About Nicki Minaj And Cardi B's Beef Stirs Up More Controversy

Eminem Grandchildren

As expected, fans, friends, and family are out in full force leaving words of support for the parents to be. "Sooo happy for you guys 🥹 can’t wait to be this little ones auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin," Hailie Jade commented. "Congrats I’m so excited for you guys! You’re gonna be great parents. Stop making me old lol," Em's brother, Nathan Kane Mathers wrote.

The rapper has yet to publicly address the announcement. After Hailie Jade's pregnancy was announced last year, however, one of his closest industry friends revealed what kind of grandpa he believes he'll be.

"Oh man, he’ll be the greatest grandfather,” 50 Cent said during an interview with People last October. “That grandkid is gonna say, ‘My granddaddy is still cool. My granddad is cool.' [...] He still didn’t lose his cool. He’s still the biggest rap artist in the world."

Read More: Eminem "Stans" Documentary Review: An Uneven Fan-Driven Retelling Of A Familiar Story

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Music 50 Cent Reveals Why Eminem Will Be The “Greatest” Grandfather 1390
Eminem Becomes Grandpa Hip Hop News Music Eminem Officially Becomes A Grandpa As Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes First Child 1095
37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Gossip Eminem Fans Speculate Whether He Skipped Daughter's Wedding 1092
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Pop Culture Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement 4.2K
Comments 0