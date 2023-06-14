Eminem fans are heavily debating online as to whether their favorite MC decided to not attend his daughter Alaina Scott’s wedding to Matt Moeller. Moreover, this speculation is based on the fact that many pictures of the wedding published online don’t feature Marshall Mathers. Furthermore, after seeing Scott’s social media posts and failing to spot the rapper, fans wonder whether the father of the bride was there in the first place. It’s a pretty ridiculous rumor mill, as it’s far beyond spectator purview to determine whether he was there based on a few pictures. Maybe he didn’t want them posted online, had an emergency, or a thousand other reasons that are only for the family to know.

What’s more is that this isn’t the only big wedding in the Mathers family. Slim Shady’s biological daughter Hailie recently had her engagement party after longtime boyfriend (and now fiancée) Evan McClintock proposed earlier in the year. On the other hand, Alaina Scott and Matt Moeller dated for over seven years before Moeller proposed in 2021. As incredibly personal and private affairs, maybe we should be asking Eminem for more albums rather than confirmation that he attended his daughter’s wedding for the sake of fan knowledge.

Eminem Fans Wonder Whether He Went To Daughter’s Wedding

Me zooming in to look for Eminem. Don't tell me that man avoided pictures at his daughter's wedding? 😭

Or he asked them not to post the ones he's in? 😂 https://t.co/ubChCOYS5z pic.twitter.com/tMu4cIUA0V — eminem's sugar baby✨ (@__uchennaaaaaa) June 12, 2023

For those unaware, the Detroit legend adopted Alaina Scott, who he calls Lainey, from Kim’s sister Dawn. She struggled with drug addiction, and Eminem would eventually go on to adopt Kim’s child Stevie, who she had from another relationship. Hailie actually served as Alaina’s maid of honor during the ceremony, which took place on Friday (June 9) in Detroit. “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life,” Alaina wrote on Instagram. “In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

Meanwhile, The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show recently turned 23 and 21 years old, respectively. As two landmark albums not just in the 50-year-old’s discography, but in hip-hop as a whole, they continue to see massive spins and acclaim today. Hopefully he joined his daughter to celebrate as well. For more updates and the latest news on Eminem, come back to HNHH.

