50 Cent Reveals Why Eminem Will Be The “Greatest” Grandfather

50 Cent continues to show love to Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade amid her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Eminem helped his daughter Hailie Jade announce her pregnancy with the music video to his The Death Of Slim Shady track, "Temporary." As expected, the exciting news has sparked big reactions from Eminem's peers, including 50 Cent. Fif watched Hailie grow up and even attended her wedding this year.

“Man [palm on face emoji] the baby, is not a baby anymore. @hailiejade congratulations baby. [three hand clap emojis, sly face emoji] @eminem man [eyes looking emoji] we fvcking getting old smh LOL," he wrote on Instagram upon hearing the news. Now, 50 Cent has revealed how he thinks Eminem will do as a grandfather. Unsurprisingly, he had nothing but nice things to say.

50 Cent Shows Love To Eminem Amid Hailie Jade's Pregnancy

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Eminem attend the ceremony honoring Curtis "50 Cent" with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Oh man, he’ll be the greatest grandfather,” he said during an interview with People last week. “That grandkid is gonna say, ‘My granddaddy is still cool. My granddad is cool.'" 50 Cent continued, describing how while some people lose their cool with age, Eminem hasn't. “He still didn’t lose his cool,” he said. “He’s still the biggest rap artist in the world.” He even went on to compare Eminem to his own grandparents, who raised him.