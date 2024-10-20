50 Cent Reveals Why Eminem Will Be The “Greatest” Grandfather

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: (L-R) 50 Cent and Eminem attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
50 Cent continues to show love to Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade amid her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Eminem helped his daughter Hailie Jade announce her pregnancy with the music video to his The Death Of Slim Shady track, "Temporary." As expected, the exciting news has sparked big reactions from Eminem's peers, including 50 Cent. Fif watched Hailie grow up and even attended her wedding this year.

“Man [palm on face emoji] the baby, is not a baby anymore. @hailiejade congratulations baby. [three hand clap emojis, sly face emoji] @eminem man [eyes looking emoji] we fvcking getting old smh LOL," he wrote on Instagram upon hearing the news. Now, 50 Cent has revealed how he thinks Eminem will do as a grandfather. Unsurprisingly, he had nothing but nice things to say.

50 Cent Shows Love To Eminem Amid Hailie Jade's Pregnancy

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Eminem attend the ceremony honoring Curtis "50 Cent" with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Oh man, he’ll be the greatest grandfather,” he said during an interview with People last week. “That grandkid is gonna say, ‘My granddaddy is still cool. My granddad is cool.'" 50 Cent continued, describing how while some people lose their cool with age, Eminem hasn't. “He still didn’t lose his cool,” he said. “He’s still the biggest rap artist in the world.” He even went on to compare Eminem to his own grandparents, who raised him.

“I compared him to my grandparents only because my grandmother raised me,” he added. “I put Em in that space. When people help you when you can't help yourself, it resonates the strongest, and Em put me on. So he's my guy forever. I don't care.” What do you think of 50 Cent claiming that Eminem will be "the greatest" grandfather to Hailie Jade's son? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

