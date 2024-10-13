Eminem's Daughter Reveals Her Baby's Gender

Hailie Jade will be welcoming a son, next year.

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, has revealed she and her husband, Evan McClintock, are expecting a baby boy in 2025. The update comes after Eminem announced that Hailie was pregnant at the end of his new music video for, "Temporary." In the piece, she hands him a football jersey that reads, "Grandpa," as well as their sonogram image.

Speaking about the pregnancy during the latest episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast, she said: "We're so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy.' I was like, 'Okay well they're still going to Target with me.'"

Hailie Attends Eminem's Induction Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eminem and Hailie Jade Mathers attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

During a previous episode of the podcast, Hailie discussed how she hid her pregnancy during her wedding with the help of her best friend, Brittany Ednie. Ednie explained that she ended up having to keep consuming the drinks that had been handed to Hailie. "So she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does," Ednie explained. "Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night." Hailie added: "Brittany was taking one for the team. Well, then I'll defend myself, though, because I never really asked you to do it. It was like an unspoken thing with our eyes."

Hailie Reveals Her Pregnancy