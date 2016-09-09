gender
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Shares His Controversial Take On GenderNe-Yo says he comes from a time where "a man was a man and woman was a woman."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Wop Responds To Ralo's Comments About Her Gender TransitionThe Atlanta rapper had blasted Wop after reports emerged that she took laced pills.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMegan Fox Fires Back At Robby Starbuck Over Comments On Her Kids' Gender IdentityMegan Fox isn't happy with Robby Starbuck's recent comments.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureShania Twain Says She Had To "Flatten" Her Chest To Avoid Stepfather's Abuse As A TeenagerShania Twain recently reflected on the sexual and physical abuse she endured growing up.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade Files Petition To Legally Change Daughter Zaya's Name And GenderDwyane Wade filed a court motion to legally change 15-year old Zaya Wade's gender and name. By hnhh
- Pop CultureLaKeith Stanfield Trends After Posing In Lace Stockings For PhotoshootHe shared an image from his cover feature for Replica Man magazine and caused a stir.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Reveals Her Baby's GenderNicki Minaj reveals the gender of her baby, confirming that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy!By Alex Zidel
- GossipCelina Powell Reveals Nicki Minaj's Baby Gender, Heard It From Lil Wayne: ReportCelina Powell was a guest on No Jumper, where she allegedly revealed Nicki Minaj's baby's gender, saying that she found out through Lil Wayne and Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKaty Perry & Orlando Bloom Reveal Baby's GenderKaty Perry announced that she and Orlando Bloom are having a baby girl with a hilarious gender reveal photo on Instagram.By Lynn S.
- GramSam Smith Asks To Be Referred To As "They" & "Them" In New IG PostCongratulations Sam Smith.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChristina Milian & Her Baby Daddy Reveal Their Child's SexChristina Milian and Matt Pokora announce that they're having a baby boy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLizzo Deletes Her Tweet Questioning Future & Swae Lee's Legitimacy As "Rappers"Lizzo seemingly had a change of heart regarding the public posting.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Baby Aligns Himself With "The Female Rap Wave"Lil Baby's support goes a long way, he figures.By Devin Ch
- MusicRich The Kid & Tori Brixx Welcome Their First Child: "My Son Is Finally Here"Rich The Kid becomes "Rich The Dad" once more.By Devin Ch
- SportsBruce Arians Dismisses Female NFL Coach Criticism: "Who Gives A S***"Arians wouldn't mind having female coaches on the sidelines.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyTrump Administration Appealing To Narrow Definition Of Gender: ReportAccording to a new Report by The New York Times, the Trump administration's latest attempts are "the most drastic yet."By hnhh
- SocietyAzealia Banks Blasts "Witch" Lana Del Rey: Sick Of "White Women In Hollywood"In defense of Kanye West.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Panel Discussion Held At Black Sociologists Conference In PhillyCardi B is a hot topic over in Philadelphia.By Chantilly Post
- MusicRita Ora Claims She Faced Discrimination At Roc Nation For Being A WomanRita Ora speaks her mind about her time at Roc Nation.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyJanelle Monáe Opens Up Sexually "I'm A Free-Ass Motherf****er"Janelle Monáe comes out as Pansexual.By Devin Ch
- MusicKylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Baby’s Gender RevealedKylie & Travis are going to have a girl!By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYoung Thug Says "There Will Be Two Brides" At His WeddingJeffery wishes to be a beautiful bride on his wedding day. By Angus Walker