Unfortunately for Lil Wop, her decision to transition brought about the ire of a lot of detractors online, either for comedic or more hateful reasons. Moreover, these comments can cause even more of a conflict or personal stress when they come from former peers within the industry. For example, reports recently emerged that the Chicago-born artist ingested laced pills that used pictures of her after she transitioned as reference. Upon hearing this news, her former 1017 Records co-signee Ralo (as Wop left the label) took to Twitter to react to the wrong part of the news.

“Former 1017 member Lil Wop was recently laced with fake pills that [she] brought from a person [she] didn’t know,” SAY CHEESE! reported. Ralo’s response seemed to invalidate Wop’s decision in the first place, and he found a respective way to tie both stories together. “I know everyone got they lil flaws and desires, but idgaf what drug I do or get laced with my soul won’t ever allow me to do no s**t like that,” he quote-tweeted the original post. “Women are too beautiful to be faked…”

Lil Wop Claps Back At Ralo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wopster 🍦⚡️™️🦇 (@lilwop17_)

Afterwards, Lil Wop herself came through with a response to Ralo, posting a series of selfies on Instagram. “Tell @ralofamgoon this mouth & this pussy feel like a real woman’s,” she clapped back on the social media platform. In her message, she included tongue-out and heart-covered emojis plus two hearts, and as much of a reach as it sounds, this suggests that she’s just letting it roll off the shoulder. Of course, this probably and sadly won’t be the last time that Wop deals with online hate over her gender. Regardless, it looks like she’s doing what she can to ignore it or at least use it in her favor.

Meanwhile, before sharing her transition journey, she already clarified her sexuality. “I ain’t soft, sweet, or [any] of that s**t,” she remarked during a SAY CHEESE! interview. “I just wanted to put that out to the world. If y’all like me… and you’re a feminine guy or a trans– it’s whatever. It’s love… I want all the love.” For more news and the latest updates on Lil Wop and Ralo, come back to HNHH.

