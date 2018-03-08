transition
- Pop CultureLil Wop Calls Off TransitionEarlier this year, Lil Wop announced that they were in the process of "Becoming A Full Transgender."ByCaroline Fisher5.2K Views
- Pop CultureLil Wop Responds To Ralo's Comments About Her Gender TransitionThe Atlanta rapper had blasted Wop after reports emerged that she took laced pills.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.4K Views
- AnticsRalo Disparages Lil Wop Over Decision To TransitionRalo spoke out about a recent situation involving Lil Wop.ByAlexander Cole4.7K Views
- Pop CultureLil Wop Shares More OnlyFans Promo Pics After Announcing TransitionFor a couple months, their Instagram has been full of sultry photos.ByGabriel Bras Nevares11.3K Views
- MusicLil Wop Shares That They're Transitioning On InstagramThe former 1017 rapper previously made waves for his outfit choices.ByGabriel Bras Nevares13.2K Views
