Ralo was sentenced to about eight years in prison back in 2022. However, amongst him and his team, there has been this hope that he would be out a lot sooner. Regardless, there is no doubt that it has been a fairly tough road for him. He has been very open and honest about his struggles. Additionally, he has been hit with some snitching allegations. He immediately took those allegations seriously and began denying it. Since then, many have just dropped the subject altogether.

Now, however, Ralo is in the news for other reasons. Recently, it was revealed that former 1071 artist Lil Wop was laced with some fake pills. Overall, this can be extremely dangerous and life threatening. In the post from Say Cheese!, a picture of Lil Wop in the midst of their gender transition was shown. Lil Wop had revealed that they would be transitioning into a woman months ago. That said, Ralo felt the need to speak on this, completely unprompted.

Ralo Speaks

I know everyone got they lil flaws and desires, but idgaf what drug I do or get laced with my soul won't ever allow me to do no sht like that. Women are too beautiful to be faked… https://t.co/hnTZosw18x — F R E E R A L O (@ralofamgoon) July 16, 2023

“I know everyone got they lil flaws and desires, but idgaf what drug I do or get laced with my soul won’t ever allow me to do no sht like that. Women are too beautiful to be faked…” Ralo wrote. While some fans tried to agree with Ralo’s assessment, others weren’t so enthused by what he was saying. As many rightfully noted, there is nothing wrong with being transgender. Although, in hip-hop, there is no doubt that this has proven to be a bit of a touchy subject. Having said that, we hope Lil Wop is doing okay after such a frightening health scare. It serves as a reminder to don’t buy drugs from people you don’t know or don’t trust.

Moving forward it will be interesting to see what Ralo’s next move will be. His fans want to hear from him, regardless of whether or not he can still drop music. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

