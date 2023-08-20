Lil Wop Calls Off Transition

Lil Wop recently took to social media, announcing that they’ve called off their transition. Earlier this year, the artist had announced that they were “In The Transition Into Becoming A Full Transgender.” It appears as though upon further self-exploration, however, Lil Wop realized that they identify as a boy sometimes, too. Lil Wop didn’t provide much further information on the current situation, but clarified that they’re gay and will still be rocking outfits similar to the ones they’ve showcased online.

“I ain’t transition no more the bad b*tches & the trans b*tches need a real n***a like me,” they wrote Friday (August 18). “And just to clarify I’m not saying I’m not gay or I’m not gone be dressing up I’m just not fully transition.” They added, “I’m gone be a boy to sometimes lol.” Following news that they were on the path to becoming a woman, the artist got the attention of social media users with their risqué posts. They were heavily promoting their OnlyFans page, sharing various photos and captions that left little to the imagination.

Lil Wop Says The People Need Them

I ain’t transition no more the bad bitches & the trans bitches need a real nigga like me 😎😤 — Wopsters PlayHouse 🏚️😈🤘🏽 (@LilWop17) August 18, 2023

As expected, Lil Wop was hit with a ton of backlash. Ralo even weighed in, making his opinion on the artist’s decision known. “I know everyone got they lil flaws and desires, but idgaf what drug I do or get laced with my soul won’t ever allow me to do no sh*t like that,” he wrote. “Women are too beautiful to be faked.” Lil Wop didn’t appear to be too upset by the diss, however, clapping back. “Tell @ralofamgoon this mouth & this p*ssy feel like a real woman’s,” they responded.

Back in 2022, Lil Wop opened up about their sexuality on social media. “I’m Bisexual I like Guys & Girls,” they shared. Users were shocked at the reveal, leading the artist to clarify. “I’m not hacked sh*t I’m gay idgaf what anybody think [for real].” They elaborated later in a interview with Say Cheese. “Don’t get me wrong, I ain’t out here sucking no d*ck or getting f*cked in the a** or no sh*t like that,” they explained. “But I’ll make a n***a my b*tch. I’m masculine, so I’m a motherf*cking king.”

