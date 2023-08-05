Ne-Yo Shares His Controversial Take On Gender

During a recent interview with Gloria Valez for VladTV, Ne-Yo shared his take on gender. The artist explained that though he doesn’t mind others choosing to identify how they please, his problem begins when he’s called to use people’s pronouns. He compared people identifying as anything other than their assigned sex to identifying as a “goldfish.” As expected, the clip has managed to get the attention of social media users. It’s now sparked a bit of a debate, with commenters arguing about whether or not Ne-Yo’s in the right.

“I came from an era where a man was a man and woman was a woman,” he told Valez. “It’s not my business,” Ne-Yo continued, “but it becomes my business when you try to make me play these games with you.” He went on to discuss parenting, claiming that it’s parents’ responsibility to make decisions for their kids. “I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” he explained. “If your little boy comes to you and says ‘daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?” Ne-Yo asks, “When did it become a good idea to let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves?”

Ne-Yo On Gender And Parenting

For obvious reasons, there were many social media users bothered by his hot take. “Let parents raise their kids however they choose,” one Instagram commenter says. “What happened to that?” Another writes, “He lives a double standard lifestyle.” Some other commenters came to his defense though, claiming he’s speaking “straight up facts.” However one looks at it, it remains obvious that Ne-Yo doesn’t mind dipping his toe in a bit of controversy.

Recently, the singer was also spotted holding hands with two different women. Some social media users have even been comparing him to Nick Cannon as of late, as he recently showed off a photoshoot with his seven kids.

