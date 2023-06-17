Despite their recent public appearance together, Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay are not reconciling their romantic relationship. According to sources, their interaction was strictly professional and amicable. They both attended the opening of their restaurant chain’s new location as co-owners, fulfilling their contractual obligations. It is clarified that Ne-Yo and Crystal are currently dating other people while successfully co-parenting their three children.

Crystal divorced Ne-Yo last year following his involvement with another woman, which resulted in the birth of a child. The singer has a predetermined number of appearances to make for their shared restaurant chain, Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles. Crystal, on the other hand, actively participates in the day-to-day operations. This explains their joint presence at the grand opening in midtown Atlanta. Although they will continue to encounter each other due to their business plans of opening three more locations, their interactions do not signify a romantic reunion.

Ne-Yo Calls Himself Toxic

During a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Ne-Yo discussed the possibility of dating Taylor Swift. Sharpe commented that they would make a cute couple. However, Ne-Yo expressed his belief that Taylor Swift wouldn’t be interested in him due to his “toxic” behavior. He jokingly stated that he would mess things up for her and conveyed his respect for her. However, Ne-Yo’s remarks received a mixed reaction from fans in the comments section of Sharpe’s post.

Some fans criticized Ne-Yo for referring to himself as toxic and urged him to grow up. Others interpreted his statement as acknowledging that Taylor Swift has her own success and independence. As such, it would make her less susceptible to manipulation. Following his divorce from Crystal Renay in February, Ne-Yo expressed his openness to dating fans of his music. He mentioned that he prefers connecting with “regular people.” He believes they can understand his experiences as a celebrity while also being relatable. What do you think of Ne-Yo and his ex-wife working together? Sound off in the comments below to let us know what you think! Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

