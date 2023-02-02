Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay finalized their divorce in just five months, according to Page Six. Moreover, the publication received court documents detailing the proceedings and terms of the split. The R&B singer will pay Renay $1.6 million to equilibrate their holdings in real estate. Also, he’ll pay $20,000 for moving expenses, according to a TMZ report of settlement details. In addition, Renay kept one of their four homes in Georgia as a result of this process. However, that’s still not all, as Ne-Yo agreed to give his ex-wife another $150,000 check to buy a new car.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Renay attend The Ultimate Big Game Experience hosted by Michael Irvin and Ne-Yo at Tatel Beverly Hills on February 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

After all, he’s the one keeping their 2022 Bentley Bentayaga, so it’s only fair. Still, these payments add to other monetary support that Ne-Yo must offer to his former partner. For example, the 43-year-old will pay Renay $12,000 a month in child support for their three children together. Also, they agreed to joint custody and Ne-Yo agreed to cover expenses regarding education. Furthermore, the “So Sick” singer will also give his 36-year-old ex $5,000 a month in alimony for the next three years. Overall, these expenses add up to almost $2 million dollars for Ne-Yo.

However, all this hassle and monetary coverage is understandable given the case’s high profile and months-long development. Moreover, Renay filed for divorce from the Arkansas-born artist in August of 2022. However, it caught media attention for Renay’s public claims that Ne-Yo cheated on her. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane,” she expressed as the news broke. “The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.”

She got her own thing that's why I love her, Miss Independent 🎶



NE-YO sings one of his classics that everybody knows and love 💗#NEYOLiveInManila #NEYO #NEYOatTheBigDome pic.twitter.com/B1Jc6wd6Pq — SmartAranetaColiseum (@TheBigDome) January 23, 2023

Furthermore, Renay said that Ne-Yo even fathered a child with another woman, who she called “his paramour” in the filing. Still, their history together is longer and more complicated than one might expect as an on-and-off-again couple in the 2010s. They married in February 2016, divorced two years later, and remarried in April of last year. As always, check back in with HNHH for more celebrity gossip, scandalous allegations, and the latest on this situation.

[via]