final
- MusicNicki Minaj Speaks On Last Conversation With Her Late Father, Robert MarajThe Trinidadian MC recently spoke to Apple Music's Ebro Darden about how she and her dad were planning on meeting before tragedy struck.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicN.O.R.E. Gives Rare Show At Lovers & Friends Festival, Hints That It's His LastIs the Queens legend only sticking to Drink Champs from now on?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Shows Off Her Dance Moves For Last Show Of TourThe R&B star has strut her stuff all the way to the end of her "In Pieces" tour, and she promised to end things off with a bang.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Announces Global Tour"The Final Lap" Is Fif's first tour in a long time, and he'll bring Busta Rhymes and Jeremih along for the ride.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne Will Livestream Final "Welcome To Tha Carter" Tour StopLil Wayne's last tour stop of the year in Los Angeles will cost $15 for livestream access, rebroadcasting, and on-demand purchase.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Is "Finalizing" "The Pink Tape," DJ Drama ClaimsAccording to the Philly legend, Uzi is finalizing the tracklist and album sequencing along with producer Don Cannon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNe-Yo And Ex-Wife Finalize DivorceThe R&B singer will pay his ex Crystal Renay a $1.6 million sum to balance their real estate holdings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearLouis Vuitton Reveals Virgil Abloh's Final CollectionLouis Vuitton has revealed Virgil Abloh's final collection.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Rock Recalls Last Time He Saw Chris Farley: “I Knew”Chris Rock shares the heartbreaking story of the last time he saw Chris Farley.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsMichael Jordan Shares Final Text Message With Kobe BryantJordan reveals the last text he and Kobe sent each other: “I just can't delete it."By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsWendy Williams Finalizes Divorce From Kevin HunterWendy is single single.By Lynn S.
- SportsSerena Williams Stands Firm On "Fight For Equality" Following Wimbledon LossSerena Williams reaffirms her political agency following a woeful to a Simona Halep.By Devin Ch
- SportsMegan Rapinoe Leads US Women's Team To "2019 World Cup Title"The USWNT's 4th ever World Cup victory takes center stage.By Devin Ch