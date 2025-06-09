Doja Cat, Tems & J Balvin Headlining 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 149 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Doja Cat Tems J Balvin 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final Show Hip Hop News
Name you know: Doja Cat. Birth name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini. © Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Doja Cat, Tems, and J Balvin will hit the stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final halftime show in July.

Kendrick Lamar and the Super Bowl may be dominating halftime show discussions these days, but don't leave other leagues and artists out of that conversation. Pitchfork recently reported that Doja Cat, Tems, and J Balvin will headline the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final's halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (July 13).

Coldplay's Chris Martin curated the extravaganza, which is the first-ever halftime show in FIFA history. However, it might not be FIFA's last halftime show. After all, its president teased a Drake performance for the 2026 World Cup.

Back to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, though, DAZN will livestream the performances' broadcast on the day of the match and halftime show. Production for the halftime show comes in part from the Global Citizen nonprofit organization. It will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, with the goal to raise $100 million for kids' educational efforts.

If you're looking to catch the FIFA Club World Cup in general, it begins on June 14 across various venues in the United States. We will see what these artists bring as spectacle to its conclusion.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Doja Cat & SZA

Fortunately, these stars have plenty of recent experience to help them out with headlining the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final's halftime show later this summer. Hopefully this results in some show-stopping performances and moments, especially for the league's first-ever halftime show.

For example, Doja Cat joined the "Grand National" tour for its recent Las Vegas stop, coming out as a special guest performer for Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, and SZA's trek. Specifically, she performed "Kiss Me More" with Solána, which was the first time they performed the track together since 2021.

Elsewhere, Tems recently wowed a festival crowd at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dreamville Fest with fellow icons like J. Cole and many more. In fact, a backstage interaction between the two went viral.

With all that in mind, we'll see what J Balvin and company choose to do to make this FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show a special first outing. If it's successful, we're sure we will see many more performances.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Stabbing Was Result Of Inmate's Girlfriend Allegedly "Flirting" With Rap Star

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage Sports Halftime Revenge? FIFA President Teases Drake 2026 World Cup Performance 4.7K
Image Via LV Life Louis Vuitton Reveals FIFA World Cup Collection 2.4K
Sports Eminem Rejected $8 Million Offer To Perform At World Cup 13.6K
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Sports Salt Bae's World Cup Antics Lead To Swift Reaction From FIFA 6.0K