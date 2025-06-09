Kendrick Lamar and the Super Bowl may be dominating halftime show discussions these days, but don't leave other leagues and artists out of that conversation. Pitchfork recently reported that Doja Cat, Tems, and J Balvin will headline the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final's halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (July 13).

Coldplay's Chris Martin curated the extravaganza, which is the first-ever halftime show in FIFA history. However, it might not be FIFA's last halftime show. After all, its president teased a Drake performance for the 2026 World Cup.

Back to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, though, DAZN will livestream the performances' broadcast on the day of the match and halftime show. Production for the halftime show comes in part from the Global Citizen nonprofit organization. It will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, with the goal to raise $100 million for kids' educational efforts.

If you're looking to catch the FIFA Club World Cup in general, it begins on June 14 across various venues in the United States. We will see what these artists bring as spectacle to its conclusion.

Doja Cat & SZA

Fortunately, these stars have plenty of recent experience to help them out with headlining the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final's halftime show later this summer. Hopefully this results in some show-stopping performances and moments, especially for the league's first-ever halftime show.

For example, Doja Cat joined the "Grand National" tour for its recent Las Vegas stop, coming out as a special guest performer for Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, and SZA's trek. Specifically, she performed "Kiss Me More" with Solána, which was the first time they performed the track together since 2021.

Elsewhere, Tems recently wowed a festival crowd at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dreamville Fest with fellow icons like J. Cole and many more. In fact, a backstage interaction between the two went viral.