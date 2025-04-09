J Cole's Backstage Meet-up With Tems Leads To Hilarious Realization By Fans

J Cole met up with Tems backstage at Dreamville Festival over the weekend and a video of their interaction has fans realizing that the Might Delete Later rapper always interacts with women the same way. When Tems seemingly went in for a hug, Cole countered by giving her a fist bump. Fans quickly noted that he often daps up women or gives them a fist bump.

When The Shade Room shared the clip as well as another video of Cole dapping up Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, fans praised him for his respectful behavior. "Nothing wrong with a man respecting his wife and boundaries," one user wrote. Another said: "He's moving how he wants his wife to move. That's partnership. I met him in Vegas. He wasn't hanging out with all the women, no Randoms in his face. He performed, and dipped off to be with his family. Unlike some other celebs who I don't even need to mention. Good dude."

J Cole Dreamville Festival

The link-up with Tems wasn't the only reason J Cole made headlines at Dreamville Festival. He also spoke about his stance on Kanye West, following the rapper's nonstop antics on social media. “I know n—-s feel a way about him right now, but I got love for [Ye] and I really appreciate him. He cleared all these f—ing samples for me,” J Cole said. From there, he gave some insight into how he sampled West's classic track, "The New Workout Plan” off his 2004 album, The College Dropout, for his own single, "Work Out."