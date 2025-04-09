J Cole's Backstage Meet-up With Tems Leads To Hilarious Realization By Fans

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: J Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
J Cole hung out with Tems backstage during his Dreamville Festival, where they both performed over the weekend.

J Cole met up with Tems backstage at Dreamville Festival over the weekend and a video of their interaction has fans realizing that the Might Delete Later rapper always interacts with women the same way. When Tems seemingly went in for a hug, Cole countered by giving her a fist bump. Fans quickly noted that he often daps up women or gives them a fist bump.

When The Shade Room shared the clip as well as another video of Cole dapping up Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, fans praised him for his respectful behavior. "Nothing wrong with a man respecting his wife and boundaries," one user wrote. Another said: "He's moving how he wants his wife to move. That's partnership. I met him in Vegas. He wasn't hanging out with all the women, no Randoms in his face. He performed, and dipped off to be with his family. Unlike some other celebs who I don't even need to mention. Good dude."

Read More: J Cole Explains Why He's Still Got "Love" For Kanye West

J Cole Dreamville Festival

The link-up with Tems wasn't the only reason J Cole made headlines at Dreamville Festival. He also spoke about his stance on Kanye West, following the rapper's nonstop antics on social media. “I know n—-s feel a way about him right now, but I got love for [Ye] and I really appreciate him. He cleared all these f—ing samples for me,” J Cole said. From there, he gave some insight into how he sampled West's classic track, "The New Workout Plan” off his 2004 album, The College Dropout, for his own single, "Work Out."

Despite the headlining performance, J Cole didn't give any updates on when fans can expect his highly anticipated next album, The Fall Off. He had previously said during a concert in New York City, last year, that fans might have new music from him by now.

Read More: J Cole Fans Can't Believe He Didn't Drop "The Fall Off" Before Dreamville Festival

