J Cole Explains Why He's Still Got "Love" For Kanye West

BY Cole Blake 753 Views
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: J. Cole performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
J Cole's stance on Kanye West comes after the controversial rapper went off on him in a recent Twitter rant.

J Cole says he's still got love for Kanye West despite the controversial rapper's recent antics. He discussed West while reflecting on how his song, "Work Out," came about during his performance at Dreamville Festival on Sunday night. He explained that he was listening to West's classic track, "The New Workout Plan” off his 2004 album, The College Dropout, when he was inspired to create the sample.

“I know n—-s feel a way about him right now, but I got love for [Ye] and I really appreciate him. He cleared all these f—ing samples for me,” J Cole said. From there, he recalled getting a different perspective on the track one specific day he was listening to it. "I ran back to the other room," he said. "It’s like it spoke to me.” Cole ended up using "Work Out" as the lead single for his debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story.

Kanye West's Antics

The speech comes after Kanye West recently went on a rant about J Cole on X (formerly Twitter). "I hate J Cole music so much," he wrote in one post, earlier this month. "It’s like between Kendrick and Cole I bet you industry plants asked Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it." In a follow-up, he added: "No one listens to Cole after loosing their virginity." He also claimed to have discussed Cole with Drake when they ended their beef a number of years ago. "When I met up with Drake during Donda most of the convo was me telling him he was hurting hip hop by giving J Cole a platform and I was saying how much I loved Future," he said.

Kanye West and J Cole have had a complicated relationship for years. Cole initially dissed him on the 2016 song, "False Prophets." Last year, West dropped his own remix of Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin's “Like That," on which he fired back at Cole. “Play J.Cole get the p—y dry,” he rapped.

