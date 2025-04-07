J Cole Fans Can't Believe He Didn't Drop "The Fall Off" Before Dreamville Festival

J Cole fans can't believe Dreamville Festival has come and gone without the release of the rapper's highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Fall Off. Taking to social media to vent after the event, numerous fans complained about the lack of updates on the project over the last several months.

"If J. Cole don’t announce The Fall Off at Dreamville Fest we riot," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "J. Cole had me 1000% sure he was dropping the Fall Off today on the eve of his last Dreamville festival." Others remained patient. "J.Cole has been talking about his album 'the fall off' for years now.. we are still waiting and we know it will be worth the wait," one fan expressed.

J Cole's New Album

J Cole has been hyping up his album, The Fall Off, for years at this point, but after a number of recent updates, fans thought they'd finally hear the project at Dreamville Festival. While performing at Madison Square Garden back in December, Cole hinted that he might have new music ready by now. “I’ll see y’all at Dreamville Festival. Hopefully, I’ll have something new to perform for y’all," he told his fans at the time. A month later, he launched his new, The Algorithm, blog, which even further fueled speculation of a roll-out being imminent. He ended up shutting down those rumors. “Ib told me some people was thinking this blog meant an album was about to drop,” Cole wrote on the blog. “Nahhh. Not exactly. when it’s time for something you will know. This is not that. I just wanted a place to share documentaries I be watching on YouTube and songs I f—k with.”

Fans Can't Wait For "The Fall Off"

As of now, J Cole still hasn't confirmed a release date for The Fall Off. It will be his first full-length album since 2021's The Off-Season. He dropped the mixtape, Might Delete Later, amid his infamously short-lived feud with Kendrick Lamar, in April 2024.

