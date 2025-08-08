JID Reveals He & J. Cole Finished A 15-Song Project Together

JID says he and J. Cole have a 15-song collaborative project at the ready. He made the revelation during an appearance on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, this week. JID is currently signed to Cole's record label, Dreamville.

"Me and Cole got a body of 15 tracks," JID revealed on the show. "Me and him, back and forth. Worked on the sh*t in New York. I ain't never told nobody this. Sorry Cole." From there, he brought up Cole's upcoming album, The Fall Off. "Also, The Fall Off is gonna be really good. Y'all gonna see."

As clips of the comments have been circulating on social media, fans are stoked by the idea. "Man [fire emojis] but will we ever hear it is the question lol," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "we still waiting on the fall off lol we’ll never get that 15pk shmoker eh?."

JID "God Does Like Ugly"

JID's interview with Joe Budden comes after dropping his own solo album on Friday, God Does Like Ugly. It features appearances from Westside Gunn, Clipse, Vince Staples, Ciara, EarthGang, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign, 6lack, Jessie Reyez, Baby Kia, Mereba, and Pastor Troy. It marks his first full-length release since dropping The Forever Story in 2022.

He originally announced the album back in April while sharing the single, "WRK." He wrote on social media at the time: "Starting this new journey coming off The Forever Story has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious process. […] I live my life by the saying 'you can only control what you can control,' so this is the first step into a new world that I control. And. It's. F*cking. UGLY"