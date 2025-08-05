The month of August is going to be another big month for hip-hop and JID is one reason why. It feels like an eternity since 2022's The Forever Story, a defining work of this decade. Many even label it as the best the genre's had to offer.

With that in mind, fans are anticipating God Does Like Ugly to be just as great if not better. That would be quite the feat for the Georgia product to accomplish. But he's shown that he's more than capable. He's also incredibly motivated right now, displaying uncontrollable hunger on numerous features and solo tracks.

For example, on the lead single for this fourth LP, "WRK," JID raps, "You couldn't even stop my drive if it were 1955 / And I'm on 85, doing ninety-five in a 1952 Dodge." There's also "Bodies" with Offset, which arguably showcases an even more angry MC. "N****s bein' funny, we can put 'em in a red shirt / Five in your chest like you Ant-Man Edwards (Let's go)."

Everything he's been a part of leading up to this project has had a palpable and venomous energy to it. We will see if he keeps that same intensity this Friday.

When Is JID Dropping God Does Like Ugly?

On August 8 we will be receiving 15 songs. That's something we have known for a little bit now. But with there being just hours left, JID's decided to share the official tracklist. You can view it below or in the tweet from Kurrco.

Interestingly, there are no features to be found. But there is a reason for that. Per the source, he's decided to hide them for the time being. This is something that artists like Kanye West, Travis Scott, and even The Weeknd have done on for their bodies of work for a while.

It always adds a nice element of surprise and with an album this hot, it adds that much more excitement as well. But that's not the only twist. Kurrco also caught a tweet from JID revealing that similar to The Forever Story, which saw him add "2007" not too long after the initial release, he will be tacking on one more song next week.

It's going to be titled "Sun" which will be accompanied by a music video on Monday, August 11.

God Does Like Ugly Tracklist: