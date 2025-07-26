JID Shoots Music Video With Fans & Teases A Track From "God Does Like Ugly"

This last month or so for hip-hop has been absolutely bonkers. In the last two weeks we have received albums from Travis Scott and JACKBOYS, Clipse, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, Tyler, The Creator, and Raekwon. Those are just a few to name though and in the next few months, the list of stars dropping gets even larger. One of the most anticipated projects coming soon is releasing from the camp of JID.

That of course is his fourth studio album, God Does Like Ugly. Prior to receiving the title in May, fans had been anticipating that his next effort would be with Metro Boomin. The Atlanta-affiliated artists had been reaffirming fans over and over that it was still in the works.

But even though it's not in the cards for JID (nor Metro) right now, GDLU has all the makings of being the album of the year. "WRK" was a hard-hitting and grimy way to kick off this era for the Dreamville signee. He's carried that type of energy throughout 2025 elsewhere, specifically on his "32 (Freestyle)" and his verse for Offset's "Bodies."

Overall, he's made it clear that he's on a bit of a redemptive run with ferocious intent.

When Is JID Dropping God Does Like Ugly?

But with their being two weeks left before he releases mayhem, JID is keeping fans fed in the meantime. On Sunday, July 20, the "Raydar" rapper announced at Washington Square Park in New York that he was going to be performing at five different locations. He called the run of shows, "Dollar & A Dream," with admission for them being $1.

This weekend, as caught by Our Generation Music, JID got the series of performances under way. London was up first and while there, The Forever Story creative teased a ridiculous untitled track. He also shot footage for a future music video with the fans that attended.

Moreover, folks were treated to the first-ever live performance of "Bodies" and classics from his past works. Lastly, JID took time to share how he had been working Forever Story and God Does Like Ugly at the same time.

He clarified that the tracks we are going to hear on August 8 are not leftovers from TFS. It sounds like a lot of samples will be on the record too, as JID shared clearance issues were plentiful. Leaks were also a roadblock as he mentioned that a Vince Staples collab was released by eager fans.