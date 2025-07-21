The rollout has fans on social media stoked for the project. "One of the greatest album titles I’ve heard in years. Especially tied in with the messaging. Real substance on the way," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another noted: "Damn we’ve got Clipse, Freddie, JID, Joey, Raekwon and Tyler all in a one month span."

JID first announced God Does Like Ugly back in May, revealing that it will be releasing on August 8. The announcement came shortly after sharing the single, “WRK," for which he posted a statement hinting at entering a new chapter of his career. “Starting this new journey coming off THE FOREVER STORY has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious process,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. “I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out and it sent me into a dark place (for maybe 20 mins cuz I ain’t no b—h). Fast-forward to Pluss playing this beat for me in the studio and all I could hear was my OG coach saying, ‘Let’s go to WORK.’ I live my life by the saying ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So this is the first step into a new world that I control…and it’s f—kin UGLY.”