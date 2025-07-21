JID has shared some new details regarding his next studio album, God Does Like Ugly, which is dropping on August 8. According to NFR Podcast, the tracklist will feature a total of 15 songs. Additionally, the full artwork from the original cover is now available.
The updates come after JID told fans to come to Washington Square Park in New York City on Sunday and announced a series of concerts. He'll be performing in London, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York for a "Dollar & A Dream" series. Fans also recieved pamphlets featuring a message about the album.
The rollout has fans on social media stoked for the project. "One of the greatest album titles I’ve heard in years. Especially tied in with the messaging. Real substance on the way," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another noted: "Damn we’ve got Clipse, Freddie, JID, Joey, Raekwon and Tyler all in a one month span."
JID's New Album Release Date
JID first announced God Does Like Ugly back in May, revealing that it will be releasing on August 8. The announcement came shortly after sharing the single, “WRK," for which he posted a statement hinting at entering a new chapter of his career. “Starting this new journey coming off THE FOREVER STORY has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious process,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. “I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out and it sent me into a dark place (for maybe 20 mins cuz I ain’t no b—h). Fast-forward to Pluss playing this beat for me in the studio and all I could hear was my OG coach saying, ‘Let’s go to WORK.’ I live my life by the saying ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So this is the first step into a new world that I control…and it’s f—kin UGLY.”
Back on July 4th, JID futher fueled excitement for the project by dropping the GDLU (Preluxe) EP. The project features four songs, which include collaborations with Lil Yachty, 6lack, and Eminem.