Freddie Gibbs announced the upcoming joint album with The Alchemist coming soon. Alfredo 2 will follow their 2020 original.

Freddie Gibbs surprised his fans over the weekend with the hint of a J.I.D. collaboration on the way. Gibbs shared a video on Instagram that pans to J.I.D. followed by a surprised look on their faces. The surprise comes to fans as J.I.D. is a Dreamville artist, and Gibbs recently dissed Dreamville’s founder J. Cole on the song “The Big 2.”

J.I.D. next to Gibbs appears to prove there is no real beef between all parties. In the clip, Gibbs would proclaim it's about to get scary in hip-hop. “Ahh sh*t, its about to get scary, said Gibbs. “It’s about to get scary on you n***as.”

While the clip hints at a collaboration, Gibbs remained tight-lipped about it. He ended the clip saying, “I ain’t even gonna say sh*t else.” J.I.D. could be heard talking in the background as the clip ends. 

On “The Big 2,” Gangsta Gibbs aimed at Cole’s Big 3 collective after sharing the yawning emoji after Cole released “cLOUDS.” Aiming at Cole, Gibbs raps, “All this talk about these threes and who’s the biggest / I got Fours and Lords cliqued up with GDs like a coalition / Never cared about no rapper status, I stayed in position / But these bars will leave some scars across your heart, boy, I’m something different.”

Freddie Gibbs & J.I.D 

The clip arrives after Gibbs announced the sequel to his highly praised Alfredo series. Fans welcomed the potential collaboration between Freddie Gibbs and J.I.D. with mixed reactions on social media. 

“Something about this video feels generic and awkward,” tweeted an X user. “But when they actually do make a track, it’ll hit. I expect something to be on Alfredo 2.”

Another fan added: "Is this a sign of JID on Alfredo 2 or Freddie Gibbs on God Does Like Ugly? Either is bout to be collab of the year."

Referencing the J. Cole subliminal, an X user tweets, "All that forced beef J Cole haters pushed in the thrash now [teary-eyed laughing emoji]. Will do anything for rappers to go at each other."

The collaboration will be Gibbs and J.I.D.'s first and fans want it. "Yuh, we need this collab," tweeted an X user.

