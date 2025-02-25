MAL Agrees With Freddie Gibbs That J Cole Must Stop "Talking Greasy" On His Records

Freddie Gibbs' alleged reaction to J Cole puffing his chest out on his new song has gotten the New Rory & MAL crew invested. The Gary, Indiana MC was not all that impressed with the North Carolina native's intimidating bars on "cLOUDs." "🥱" he tweeted out before then posting to his alleged Instagram burner account, "youonlydie0nce." There, he wrote, "N***az be rapping about how they kill rappers and kill they careers and blah blah blah but he backing outta rap beefs." For more context, J Cole raps on "cLOUDs," "I charter unseen territories in ordеr / To push it farther than you n****s had ever thought of / I caught a lotta murder charges, turned artists / To martyrs, when I rock, thot turns to goddess."

This of course leads to the question, "Will J Cole and Freddie Gibbs go at it?" That's essentially what New Rory & MAL recently discussed, and it led to a tense back-and-forth debate. MAL is completely siding with Gibbs view on Cole "talking greasy" (MAL's words) on his records. Especially due to the fact that the latter intentionally bowed out of the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar last year.

Do J Cole & Freddie Gibbs Have Beef?

"He [Cole] can't talk like that. Other rappers that lost battles or won battles -- they can talk greasy forever because you got in the ring and actually battled," MAL explained. "But when you do what Cole did as a high-level MC as Freddie Gibbs is, he has the right to hear that and be like 'yo why is he still talking like that?" MAL did also explain that Cole has every right to back out of a beef, but they way he did it last year with deleting "7 Minute Drill" and apologizing put him in bad spot.