J Cole Takes Flight With Contemplative New Single "Clouds"

BY Elias Andrews 91 Views
He wasn't kidding when he said he was locking in.

J Cole is in album mode. The rapper issued a blog post in which he promised to get back to work on The Fall Off. Fans have heard and read statements like it before, but J Cole backed it up 24 hours later. He dropped "Clouds" on an unsuspecting fanbase, and it's excellent. The new single sees J Cole dig into a myriad of serious topics, including the Donald Trump assassination attempt and the current state of the world. It's a lot to digest in one sitting, but the Dreamville honcho makes it work.

The first verse is solid, but it's the second verse that ups the ante and sees J Cole brandish his skills as a lyricist. Die-hard fans will love it, while others will use it as another example of Cole being "boring." Either way, the rapper's talent cannot be denied. The instrumental helps to give the subject matter a soft edge, courtesy of DZL, Omen and himself. "Clouds" is not going to move the needle or become a massive hit. It hasn't even been released on streaming platforms yet. It's an exclusive on Cole's personal blog. It does wet appetites for the album to come, though. Hopefully 2025 is the year.

J Cole Absolutely Demolishes The Second Verse On "Clouds"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm not defined by my fortune, I'm defined by rhymes
Though I'm in my prime, there was times when I was down
I thought I lost it, but no, low and behold as my poetry grows
Give all glory to God as the story unfolds

