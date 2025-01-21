Joey Bada$$ Appears To Bash J Cole In New "Sorry Not Sorry" Diss

BY Elias Andrews 4.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
9th Annual "Million Dollar Giveback" Christmas Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20: Joey Bada$$ appears at the 9th Annual "Million Dollar Giveback" Christmas Event on December 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The rapper was not subtle.

Joey Bada$$ wants smoke with the whole West Coast. That's what it seemed like, at least, when he dropped the song "The Ruler's Back." He tacitly called out Kendrick Lamar and every other rapper on the West Coast for being overrated. He got a few responses, albeit not from Dot directly. Joey Bada$$ was just getting started, though. The New York rapper issued another diss song, "Sorry Not Sorry," on Jan. 20th. This time, however, Joey is taking aim at artists beyond the West Coast. At J. Cole in particular.

Joey Bada$$ didn't reference J. Cole by name on "Sorry Not Sorry." His wordplay made it very clear that he was unimpressed with the Dreamville veteran. "I'm bigging up my city, that's something I had to do," he spits. "Might delete later, I know damn sure that Joey won't, f*ck it, I want all the smoke." The rapper is not only continuing to bomb on Kendrick Lamar, he's using Cole's failed attempt to do the same as a cautionary tale. He's basically telling the listener that he's not going to succumb to the same regret that J. Cole did, when he removed his Lamar diss "7 Minute Drill" from streaming.

Read More: Daylyt Takes A More Respectful Approach In Responding To Joey Bada$$ With "Hiyu"

Joey Bada$$ Referenced J Cole's Last Album

J. Cole's decision to do so was one of the most controversial incidents in the "Big Three" battle. Which is saying a lot for a battle that had criminal allegations and court cases brought into the mix. Joey Bada$$ is not impressed by J. Cole's decision to throw in the towel, making his bars both an acknowledgment of what happened and a diss to Cole for his inability to stand his ground. All that wrapped up in a lyric that directly references Cole's last release, Might Delete Later. This is a far cry from the statements that Joey Bada$$ has made about J. Cole in the past.

In a 2017 Beats interview, Joey Bada$$ cited J. Cole as one of his favorite rappers when he was a teen. He also cited Kendrick Lamar as one of his favorites, ironically. Joey and Cole collaborated on the "False Prophets" remix in 2016. They also linked, officially, for the song "LEGENDARY" off Joey Bada$$'s 2017 album ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$. There's clearly an appreciation of artistry on both sides. Joey wants to stake his claim as one of the best, however. We'll see where it goes.

Read More: Maiya The Don Disses TDE's Ray Vaughn Over Tory Lanez Lyric In Joey BadA$$ Response

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn Nets Music Joey Badass' Jay-Z Reference On New Song Causes Fans To Call It A Kendrick Lamar Diss 6.5K
REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023 Music Joey Bada$$ Wants All The Smoke But Is The Throne Within Reach? 2.5K
LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2024 - Front Row Music Joey Badass Reminds Kendrick Lamar & J Cole Of His "Control" Response Amid Beef 5.3K
NBA: Brooklyn Nets-Practice in the Park Music The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Ray Vaughn's Joey Badass Diss: "He Went Absolutely Crazy" 6.9K