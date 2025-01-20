Joey Bada$$ Sends Some Subtle Jabs Back At The West Coast With "Sorry Not Sorry"

At this point, we need a Joey and Conductor Williams project this year.

He made sure to show the rival coast love, but he still made it clear that he thinks the West is on top. Now, it seems Joey Bada$$ is retaliating today with "Sorry Not Sorry," keeping the spirit of the genre alive. The subliminals are even more subtle this time around, but it's still another lyrical masterclass. Once again, Conductor Williams is back in the fold while continuing to push the right buttons. This time through, the Missouri native brings out two different beats. The first is a hazy and dreamy, almost R&B like vibe. Things get a little more appropriate for a diss response with a darker and dirtier boom-bap flavor. "Sorry Not Sorry" is generating some buzz for its punches, but there's even more folks clamoring for a Joey Bada$$ and Conductor tape. We couldn't agree more, and we hope the duo is listening.

Joey Bada$$ started a mini war, and he's looking to finish it. The New York rhymer sparked some competition with the West Coast at the beginning of 2025 with "The Ruler's Back." It was a fearless and guns blazing approach and it paid off. Fans really enjoyed the bold bars and rapping in tandem with Conductor Williams' soulful, boom-bap production. Kendrick Lamar was the most obvious target on the track with some creative word play and references. While he didn't get the almighty K. Dot to respond, a few California natives did clap back on his behalf. Ray Vaughn was the first to punch back and did so as aggressively as Joey. Then, battle rapper Daylyt joined the chat, taking a more restrained and gentle approach.

