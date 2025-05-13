Earlier today, Red Bull's music venture, Red Bull 1520, brought together three talented lyricists for their "Sprial Freestyle" series. They include Michigan's Big Sean, New York's Joey Bada$$, and California's Ab-Soul. Their collaborative off-the-dome rap session in particular is a big one for the energy drink company, though.

It marks the beginning of season three of this series and these three certainly set the tone going forward. However, the biggest headline of this cypher are the verses from Ab-Soul and Joey Bada$$. Big Sean definitely lays out fun and intricate wordplay, but there's more going on with these cross-country contemporaries.

The reason is because of Joey Bada$$ ultimately starting an East versus West Coast battle. If you remember, it all began back at the top of 2025. Then, the 1999 rapper dropped off a track to his YouTube channel titled "The Ruler's Back."

Produced by Conductor Williams, the Pro Era MC had some choice words for the region overall. "Too much West Coast d**k lickin' / I'm hearin' n****s throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin' / 'Cause if we talkin' bar for bar, really it's slim pickings."

Joey Bada$$ & Ray Vaughn Beef

He didn't stop there though, taking some indirect shots at the almighty Kendrick Lamar at times. "I got murals in my city, f*ck a nomination / This for every time they left me out the conversation." "This that black Air Force energy comin' out your speaker... / This ain't boom-bap, n****, this that boom-baow-bing."

Overall, these words rubbed one of TDE's fastest risers, Ray Vaughn, and battle rapper Daylyt the wrong way. The former would respond with the fiery "Crashout Heritage." The latter would also chip in, albeit with a more level-headed approach on "Hiyu."

Since then, the beef has mostly stayed between Joey and Ray Wop, although its cooled off to some extent. That is up until now with this mini response on this Red Bull freestyle.

Bada$$ doesn't leave Daylyt out of it either though. "I shine through the late night / I ain’t gotta lose no sleep to break Daylyt / Shouldn’t give you n****s time of day / But f*ck it shine a light on em, I’m a light Ray / If you need the attention, tell Top he gotta pay."