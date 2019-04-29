red bull
- SongsSaba, Mick Jenkins, & IDK Stop By For Their Version Of The "Red Bull Spiral Freestyle"You really cannot go wrong with either of these talented lyricists. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin To Be Accompanied By Live Orchestra At LA ShowMetro Boomin says the collab "has always been" a dream of his.By Caroline Fisher
- HNHH TVYSN Flow Explains The Importance Of Chocolate Milk & Red Bull In His DietYSN Flow shows off his essentials on the latest episode of "In My Bag."By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsShelley FKA DRAM & Westside Boogie Collide For An Unforgettable LVRN Experience At Red Bull SoundClashShelley and Westside Boogie capped off an exciting Red Bull SoundClash with surprise guest performances from 6lack and Baby Tate.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDanny Brown, Rico Nasty, LVRN Locked In For Red Bull SoundClashRed Bull SoundClash returns to the United States for the first time in a decade with Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Shelley, Westside Boogie, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicTeyana Taylor Says Album Is Done: "This Is Definitely More Of A Vibe"Teyana Taylor partnered with Red Bull Music to complete a Q&A with fans, and she shared details of her forthcoming album.By Erika Marie
- MusicTwista Says Rap Has Gone Through "Decline Of Intelligent Input"Twista sat down with Hot 97 to talk about his new album "Lifetime," the Chicago rap scene, and how hip hop has changed over the years.By Erika Marie
- NewsTwista Hasn't Lost A Step On New EP "Lifetime"Twista's legendary flow remains sharp on his new EP "Lifetime," created in collaboration with Red Bull. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRaekwon Talks "The Appetition," Ghostface Killah Chemistry, & Passing Torch To GriseldaThe Chef's appetizers hit different. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D Reschedules Denzel Curry Battle In Miami Due To Severe Vocal StrainHe and his voice are taking a much needed break.By Lynn S.
- ReviewsTierra Whack's "Whack Factory" Showcases Her Artistry In All Its Bizarre GloryDespite a literal slip-up, Tierra Whack entertained the masses at RBMF.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRed Bull Reveals Lineups For Atlanta & Chicago Music FestivalsRed Bull put together two incredible festivals. By Noah C
- SportsBlake Griffin Shocks Fans While Going Incognito As A Taxi Driver: WatchGriffin continues to try his hand at comedy.By Alexander Cole
- ReviewsRed Bull "Dance Your Style" Crowns Their Los Angeles WinnerRed Bull continues to put on for sub-cultures around the world.By HNHH Staff
- LifeSONIC & Red Bull Join Forces For "Red Bull Slush"Sonic and Red Bull are trying to keep everyone hydrated and energized all summer.By Aron A.