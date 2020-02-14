Twista Says Rap Has Gone Through "Decline Of Intelligent Input"

Twista sat down with Hot 97 to talk about his new album "Lifetime," the Chicago rap scene, and how hip hop has changed over the years.

Twista also shared how he thinks the rap game has changed throughout generations. "A lotta young cats don't really care about intelligence in rap no more," said Twista. " Some do, but we been in it for so long we saw the decline of intelligent input. So I think right now you got a lotta people that do music or they listen to music, they all into the vibe."

During the discussion, Twista talked about his relationship with Kanye West . He said that they met each other in the Chicago music scene while frequenting hip hop clubs. E ventually, the pair worked together on classics like "Slow Jamz" and "Overnight Celebrity," but in recent years they haven't stayed in contact. "I haven't talked to him as much," Twista admitted. "I talked to Rhymefest recently, I know he goes down there with him. We still cool, we just haven't talked."

