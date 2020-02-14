Twista Hasn't Lost A Step On New EP "Lifetime"

The legendary Twista, who played a pivotal role in pioneering the refined art of "chopping," has kept his pace with the new EP Lifetime. The product of a lengthy study session with Red Bull Music, Twista ultimately left Los Angeles with a decently-sized five-track drop. In keeping with expectations long-set, Twista's preferred tempos still tend to evoke adrenaline rushes. Plucked guitars kick things off on "Still On Top," which finds Twista deftly taking to a more contemporary production style. It's interesting -- this modern-day obsession with uptempo instrumentals is perfectly suited to his specialized talents.

Despite the project's brevity, there are still plenty of musical variances to unpack. "Danger" whips up a lush blend of percussion and robotic synths, over which Twista seeks and destroys new pockets. The eponymous track pairs him with Mad Lion as they ride an uplifting and brass-heavy groove. "Time Zone," the EP's longest track, finds Twista getting emotional as he pens a Valentine's Day love letter. Should you count yourself a fan of the Chi-town icon, be sure to check out Lifetime and show some love to one of the best flows in the game.