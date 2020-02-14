mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Twista Hasn't Lost A Step On New EP "Lifetime"

Mitch Findlay
February 14, 2020 11:16
227 Views
00
2
CoverCover

Lifetime
Twista

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Twista's legendary flow remains sharp on his new EP "Lifetime," created in collaboration with Red Bull Music.


The legendary Twista, who played a pivotal role in pioneering the refined art of "chopping," has kept his pace with the new EP Lifetime. The product of a lengthy study session with Red Bull Music, Twista ultimately left Los Angeles with a decently-sized five-track drop. In keeping with expectations long-set, Twista's preferred tempos still tend to evoke adrenaline rushes. Plucked guitars kick things off on "Still On Top," which finds Twista deftly taking to a more contemporary production style. It's interesting -- this modern-day obsession with uptempo instrumentals is perfectly suited to his specialized talents.

Despite the project's brevity, there are still plenty of musical variances to unpack. "Danger" whips up a lush blend of percussion and robotic synths, over which Twista seeks and destroys new pockets. The eponymous track pairs him with Mad Lion as they ride an uplifting and brass-heavy groove. "Time Zone," the EP's longest track, finds Twista getting emotional as he pens a Valentine's Day love letter. Should you count yourself a fan of the Chi-town icon, be sure to check out Lifetime and show some love to one of the best flows in the game.

Twista Mad Lion Red Bull Music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Twista Hasn't Lost A Step On New EP "Lifetime"
00
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject