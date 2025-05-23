Ab-Soul Reflects On How He Influenced The Joey Bada$$ & Ray Vaughn Rap Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 972 Views
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Rapper Ab-Soul attends the Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com, presented by vitaminwater after party at the Chelsea Pub on September 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Electus Digital)
Ab-Soul preceded Joey Bada$$ on their Red Bull cypher with Big Sean, which is what really ignited the Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, etc. beef.

Ab-Soul knows that it's TDE 'til 3000 and forever, but he likely enjoyed the Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn battle as much as the rest of us. The "Rap Royal Rumble" (thanks, Justin Hunte) was a treat to see, and it really escalated with a recent Red Bull cypher.

This featured Ab, Joey, and Big Sean giving great performances, and the bars within is what really kicked the battle off. In a recent interview with VIBE a few days after the cypher (May 18), the Carson spitter spoke on his perspective of it.

"At the end of the day, I was going to be super cool, but f**k it, man. I choreographed the whole s**t," Ab-Soul said regarding Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn. "Because of the whole thing with Joey and a couple of the homies. I knew he was going to have something to say about that. Me and Joey are really close, obviously. And so, we had to let the world know that we are just keeping it on wax. Hip-hop is competitive, it’s a sport. It’s real healthy, but it’s not… It doesn’t have to be disrespectful or dangerous or anything like that… We can get busy and still shake hands."

Ab-Soul Red Bull Cypher

"I also wanted to synchronize it to where if you listen, we’re all kind of getting at each other," he continued regarding the Daylyt and Loaded Lux-included rap battle. "Everybody is competing against each other, but it’s a sibling rivalry. It’s a friendly competition… That’s the point we were trying to make... And that’s hip-hop, that’s intelligent movement. It’s competitive, it’s a sport."

"Like you done fought with your brothers or sisters too, right?" the TDE wordsmith said of the beef. "But y’all still love each other too, right? I done fist-fought with a lot of my best friends, and I will fight for all them too. It’s that kind of thing."

Ab-Soul is still dropping great material, even if he didn't contribute to this specific battle. So at the end of the day, don't miss out on all the amazing bars. They are coming from all these MCs whether they're beefing or not.

